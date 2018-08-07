KVH Industries’ (KVHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of KVH Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

KVH Industries opened at $12.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.91 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. research analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Balog sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $151,142.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,524.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in KVH Industries by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in KVH Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

