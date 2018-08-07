Kroger Co (KR) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,150 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $36,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $29.93 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, MED started coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

