Kristin C. Peck Sells 5,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zoetis opened at $91.63 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

