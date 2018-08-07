Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,300 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 138.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 114,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals opened at $9.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.27. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,872.67% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

