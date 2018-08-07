Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,177,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,415,000 after purchasing an additional 446,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 396,992 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $27,287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Five Below by 72.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,309 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 427.0% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 267,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $6,190,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,977 shares in the company, valued at $68,302,786.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $659,158.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,363.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,806 shares of company stock worth $14,531,056. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $109.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Five Below to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

