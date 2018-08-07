Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,070.6% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 8,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks opened at $52.07 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coffee company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. DZ Bank raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

