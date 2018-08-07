Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,862,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.98.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $6,823,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $4,638,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,782 shares of company stock worth $21,237,444. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.