Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.