Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,655 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.18% of F5 Networks worth $19,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 2,180.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $183.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. William Blair raised shares of F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.65.

In other news, Director John Mcadam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $4,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $147,284.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,148.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,907 shares of company stock worth $8,847,385. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

