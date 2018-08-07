Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $33.76 Million Position in 8×8, Inc. (EGHT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $33,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 8X8 by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 127,813 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 8X8 by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $140,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,831. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

