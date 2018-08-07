Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $22.63 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.15% of Equifax worth $22,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equifax opened at $128.05 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Equifax had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

