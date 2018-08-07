Kopin (KOPN) Releases Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 80.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%.

KOPN traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $2.37. 79,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,301. Kopin has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

