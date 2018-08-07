Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (AMS:PHIA) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price target from analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.60 ($41.40) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.80 ($45.12).

AMS PHIA opened at €32.72 ($38.05) on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

