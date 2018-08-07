KlondikeCoin Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (KDC)

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. KlondikeCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlondikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KlondikeCoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.01043988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004209 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004824 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014931 BTC.

About KlondikeCoin

KlondikeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 9th, 2014. The official website for KlondikeCoin is klondikecoin.com

KlondikeCoin Coin Trading

KlondikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlondikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlondikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlondikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

