Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 253,400 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $65,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,556 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $100,508.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,878.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan opened at $17.62 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

