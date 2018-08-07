Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Director Acquires $90,530.00 in Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kimco Realty opened at $17.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

