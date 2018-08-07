Kimball International Inc Class B (KBAL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International Inc Class B from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th.

Get Kimball International Inc Class B alerts:

Shares of Kimball International Inc Class B opened at $16.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Kimball International Inc Class B has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $620.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International Inc Class B had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Kimball International Inc Class B by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International Inc Class B by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International Inc Class B by 2,262.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 428,706 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International Inc Class B by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 184,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International Inc Class B by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 277,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Inc Class B Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.