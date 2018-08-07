Kilroy Realty (KRC) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

KRC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.57. 332,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $1,993,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,847,900.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,619,627.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,014 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,323,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,019,000 after acquiring an additional 942,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,122,000 after acquiring an additional 300,508 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,885,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,644,000.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

