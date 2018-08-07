Kforce Inc. (KFRC) SVP Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KFRC opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.60. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.07 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kforce to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 84.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kforce by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 207.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.