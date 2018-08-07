KEYW (KEYW) and Mattersight (MATR) Critical Contrast

KEYW (NASDAQ: KEYW) and Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get KEYW alerts:

41.1% of Mattersight shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of KEYW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Mattersight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

KEYW has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mattersight has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KEYW and Mattersight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEYW $441.59 million 0.85 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -16.73 Mattersight $46.51 million 1.86 -$16.32 million N/A N/A

KEYW has higher revenue and earnings than Mattersight.

Profitability

This table compares KEYW and Mattersight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEYW -0.52% -1.47% -0.65% Mattersight -27.40% N/A -27.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KEYW and Mattersight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KEYW 0 3 4 0 2.57 Mattersight 0 3 0 0 2.00

KEYW presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.59%. Mattersight has a consensus target price of $3.04, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given KEYW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KEYW is more favorable than Mattersight.

Summary

KEYW beats Mattersight on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S. Government national security priorities comprising cyber operations and training; geospatial intelligence; cloud and data analytics; engineering; and intelligence analysis and operations. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar sensors and other products. The company provides its products and services to the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The KeyW Holding Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Mattersight Company Profile

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries. The company was formerly known as eLoyalty Corporation and changed its name to Mattersight Corporation in May 2011. Mattersight Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.