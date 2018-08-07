KeyCorp Weighs in on Sprint Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sprint in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sprint’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on S. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprint in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sprint has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Sprint by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

