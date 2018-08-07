KeyCorp Weighs in on Gibraltar Industries Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

ROCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.89. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,757,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after buying an additional 756,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,954,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,156,000 after buying an additional 291,356 shares in the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

