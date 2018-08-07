KeyCorp Raises RealPage (RP) Price Target to $67.00

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RealPage to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RealPage and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $56.75. 3,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. RealPage has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $216.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.14 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts expect that RealPage will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 110,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $6,759,876.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,945,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,632,870.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 78,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $4,749,366.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,704 shares in the company, valued at $136,697,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,630,121 shares of company stock worth $212,782,913 over the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

