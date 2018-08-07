KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $6,001,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $199,984.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,840.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.