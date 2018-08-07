KeyCorp Cuts Oshkosh (OSK) Price Target to $88.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. 491,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,875. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 28.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 676.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

