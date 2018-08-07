KeyCorp Comments on Antero Resources Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Resources in a report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Antero Resources opened at $18.72 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $989.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,422,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $246,595,000 after acquiring an additional 556,251 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 11,620,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,674,000 after acquiring an additional 821,751 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,677,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,546,000 after acquiring an additional 505,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,499,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 741,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.0% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 4,516,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after acquiring an additional 449,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

