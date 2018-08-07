Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 104,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 164,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERX opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.59. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

