Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schaeffler (SHA) a €17.50 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €17.50 ($20.35) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.65) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.01 ($17.45).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €12.27 ($14.27) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

