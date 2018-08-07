Keane Group (FRAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Keane Group, Inc. is a provider of integrated well completion services primarily in the U.S. It focuses on complex, technically demanding completion solutions. The company primary service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging and engineered solutions as well as other value-added service offerings. Keane Group, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $15.00 price objective on Keane Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Keane Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Keane Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on Keane Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of Keane Group traded down $0.04, hitting $14.07, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . 796,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,408. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.29. Keane Group has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.88 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Keane Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keane Group news, CEO James Carl Stewart sold 33,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $542,038.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Powell sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $335,715.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,735.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,706 shares of company stock worth $1,062,681. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Keane Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 49,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Keane Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keane Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 216,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keane Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Keane Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

