KBC Group NV Acquires 13,119 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Workday worth $43,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.87.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $479,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $9,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 922,773 shares of company stock worth $118,117,147. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.83. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $95.35 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Workday’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

