KB Home (KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3,093.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,223 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home traded up $0.49, hitting $24.12, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 35,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,728. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

