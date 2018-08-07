Kathy E. Walker Buys 24,000 Shares of Ur-energy (URG) Stock

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director Kathy E. Walker bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $19,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ur-energy opened at $0.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ur-energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ur-energy had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million.

URG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ur-energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Ur-energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,299,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,375,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 766,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-energy by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 156,134 shares during the period.

About Ur-energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

