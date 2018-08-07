KAR Auction Services (KAR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of KAR Auction Services opened at $59.58 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 10.81%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,240 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,435,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $533,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,018 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,886. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,686.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at $279,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

