Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

Kandi Technologies Group traded up $0.07, reaching $4.10, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $209.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.25. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

KNDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

