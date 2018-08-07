KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,165 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 211.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

