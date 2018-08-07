JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BP (BP) a GBX 650 Price Target

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 650 ($8.41) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.73) to GBX 610 ($7.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays set a GBX 705 ($9.13) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.45) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 615 ($7.96) to GBX 650 ($8.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 610.95 ($7.91).

BP stock opened at GBX 573.70 ($7.43) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.66) and a one year high of GBX 536.20 ($6.94).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £309.52 ($400.67). Insiders acquired a total of 161 shares of company stock valued at $93,417 over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

