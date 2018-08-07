Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.
JSDA stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Jones Soda Co. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Company Profile
