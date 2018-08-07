Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

JSDA stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Jones Soda Co. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. Its sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “”up and down the street”” in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

