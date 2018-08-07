Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will post sales of $8.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.38 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $8.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $31.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.23 billion to $31.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $32.14 billion to $33.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,293. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,563.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 394,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,334,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,973 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 63,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

