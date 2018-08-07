John T. Guthrie Sells 10,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $920,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,648.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $93.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,923. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $687.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 193,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

