John Michael Wisbey Buys 151,500 Shares of International Lithium Corp (ILC) Stock

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC) Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 151,500 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.04 per share, with a total value of C$1,521,060.00.

John Michael Wisbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 2nd, John Michael Wisbey acquired 62,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$6,820.00.

On Friday, July 27th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$200.00.

On Monday, July 30th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 8,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$720.00.

On Friday, June 29th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 110,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 70,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$6,300.00.

On Friday, June 15th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 165,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$14,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 16,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$1,440.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, John Michael Wisbey acquired 374,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$29,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 39,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$3,120.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 33,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,640.00.

Shares of ILC stock opened at C$0.12 on Monday. International Lithium Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.23.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

