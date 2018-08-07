John M. Schneider Sells 14,168 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director John M. Schneider sold 14,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $34,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $2.38 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

