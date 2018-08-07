John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $289,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $523,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In related news, VP Brian A. Deck purchased 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,626.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek purchased 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.44 per share, with a total value of $25,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,355.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBT opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $84.81 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.