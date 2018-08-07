JobsCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $52,977.00 (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, JobsCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. JobsCoin has a market cap of $52,977.00 and $1,033.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JobsCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00018447 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014117 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

JobsCoin Coin Profile

JobsCoin (JOBS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin . The official website for JobsCoin is jobscoin.us

JobsCoin Coin Trading

JobsCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JobsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JobsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JobsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

