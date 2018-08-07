Jerry A. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,669 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. 1,450,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,978. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
