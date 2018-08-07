Jerry A. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,669 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. 1,450,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,978. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

