Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Insider John A. Good Purchases 1,595 Shares

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) insider John A. Good purchased 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Jernigan Capital opened at $18.98 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $361.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.50.
Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 120.18% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
About Jernigan Capital
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
