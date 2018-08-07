Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Insider John A. Good Purchases 1,595 Shares

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) insider John A. Good purchased 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Jernigan Capital opened at $18.98 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $361.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 120.18% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

