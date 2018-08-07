Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,438,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 270,771 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $752,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,488,577,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 184,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,461,000 after purchasing an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,087,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.63.

Concho Resources traded up $1.03, reaching $134.53, on Monday, according to MarketBeat . 72,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,833. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

