Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Ameren Corp (AEE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.91% of Ameren worth $134,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,519,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,226 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 6,321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,518 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,726,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,515,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,606,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $196,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $689,455. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ameren opened at $62.57 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.