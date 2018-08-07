Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Vetr cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Shares of WYNN opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.39. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $124.11 and a 1 year high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 93.86% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

