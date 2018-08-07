Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy opened at $114.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.85.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $184,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $114,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,561 shares of company stock worth $1,800,003. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.