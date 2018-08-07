Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) a $38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.92 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts traded up $0.16, hitting $32.24, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 33,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.